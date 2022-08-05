Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Gandaki Province Province 1 And Madhesh Pradesh

There are chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Province 1 and Madesh Province tonight.

According to Meterologicla Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Sudur Pashchim Province.

Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Province 1 and Madesh Province tonight.