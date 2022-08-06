Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur In Bagmati, Lumbini And Gandaki Provinces

There are . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces

According to Meterologicla Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the hilly regions and at a few places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be generally cloudy in Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province tonight.