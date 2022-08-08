Pokhara International Airport to Operate On 1 January 2023

The Pokhara Regional International Airport will officially come into operation from coming January 1, 2023. A meeting of the board of directors of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) on Sunday took a decision to this effect, said the CAAN Spokesperson Jagannath Niraula reports The Rising Nepal.

The approximately 22 billion project has seen the completion of a 98 percent construction works so far, he said, adding that a flight calibration would take place in coming October.

The project that directly connects the major tourist destination, Pokhara, with the globe through international flights spans over 200 hectares of lands.