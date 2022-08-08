Pokhara International Airport to Operate On 1 January 2023

Pokhara International Airport to Operate On 1 January 2023

Aug. 8, 2022, 7:51 a.m.

The Pokhara Regional International Airport will officially come into operation from coming January 1, 2023. A meeting of the board of directors of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) on Sunday took a decision to this effect, said the CAAN Spokesperson Jagannath Niraula reports The Rising Nepal.

The approximately 22 billion project has seen the completion of a 98 percent construction works so far, he said, adding that a flight calibration would take place in coming October.

The project that directly connects the major tourist destination, Pokhara, with the globe through international flights spans over 200 hectares of lands.

Agencies

Israel, Palestinian Militant Group Agree To Ceasefire, Israel Blames Iran’s Malign Hand Behind The Conflict
Aug 08, 2022
China Ends 4 Days Of Military Drills Around Taiwan
Aug 08, 2022
Dengue Spreads In 59 Districts Of Nepal
Aug 07, 2022
Russia Continues Assault In Ukraine
Aug 07, 2022
China May Increase Military Pressure On Taiwan
Aug 07, 2022

More on Tourism

Nepal Receives 285,363 Tourists In Seven Months By Agencies 3 days, 18 hours ago
Nepal Has Many Attractions To Thai Tourists: Ambassador Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
If GBIA’s Inability To Bring Tourists Leaves Entrepreneurs Disappointed, Why Does Nepal Need Another International Airport In Nijgadh? By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Nepal Requests India To Provide Air Entry Point To GBIA By Agencies 2 weeks, 2 days ago
Himalayan Airlines Starts Kathmandu-Kuwait Flights By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 1 day ago
237,813 Foreign Tourists Visit Nepal In Six Months By Agencies 1 month ago

The Latest

Israel, Palestinian Militant Group Agree To Ceasefire, Israel Blames Iran’s Malign Hand Behind The Conflict By Agencies Aug 08, 2022
China Ends 4 Days Of Military Drills Around Taiwan By Agencies Aug 08, 2022
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur In One Or Two Places Of Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 08, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 264 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 07, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 451 New Cases And 433 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 07, 2022
NUSACCI Delegation Calls On PM Deuba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 07, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75