COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 560 New Cases And 438 Recoveries And Two Death

Aug. 9, 2022, 4:51 p.m.

With 560 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 991,185

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 2958 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 560 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 3342 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 530 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 5806 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 5593 patients are placed in home isolation and 213 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 61 are in ICU and 7 in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 438 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 973,405 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.2 per cent.

The MoHP on Tuesday reported 1 COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,974.

