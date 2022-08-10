Kathmandu Valley Logs 300 New Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 300 New Cases

Aug. 10, 2022, 4:39 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 300 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 3614 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 300 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 300 infections, Kathmandu district records 229 cases, 53 in Lalitpur and 18 in Bhaktapur.

With 496 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 991,681

