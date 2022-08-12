Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Few Places Of Nepal

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of the country

According to Meterologicla Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of the country.

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of the hilly regions of the country tonight.