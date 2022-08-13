COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 162 New Cases, 501 Recoveries And Two Death

With 162 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 992727.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1399 Real-Time Poly 162 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1766 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 101 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 5434 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 5228patients are placed in home isolation and 206 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 61 are in ICU and four are in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 501 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 975307 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Saturday reported 2 COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,986.