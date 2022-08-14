COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 305 New Cases And 302 Recoveries And Two Death

Aug. 14, 2022, 4:37 p.m.

With 305 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 993,032

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 2308 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 305 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 2521antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 150 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 5435active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 5246 patients are placed in home isolation and 189 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 65 are in ICU and 2 in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 302 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 975,609 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.2 per cent.

The MoHP on Sunday reported 2 COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,988.

