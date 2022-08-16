Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Hilly Regions

Aug. 16, 2022, 7:17 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of the hilly regions and at one or two places of rest of the country tonight

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of the hilly regions and at one or two places of rest of the country.

