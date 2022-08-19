Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely To Occur In Bagmati, Karnali And Gandaki Provines

Aug. 19, 2022, 7:12 a.m.

There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and Madesh Province and generally cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces tonight.

