NIBL Supported Reconstruction of Pashupati Museum

Having contributed immensely to restore and preserve Nepal’s heritage sites, Nepal Investment Bank has once again provided over Rs, 90 million to reconstruct Pashupati Museum and Pasupati Area protection under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Headed by renowned heritage lover Prithvi Bahadur Pande, Nepal Investment Bank Ltd has been providing generous support to Nepal’s heritage conservation and preservation work.

Amid a function Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation and chairperson of Pashupati Development Trust Jeevan Ram Shrestha inaugurated newly reconstructed Museum and Mahasanan Home. During the inaugural ceremony, NIBL chair Pande along with other high officials of the trust presented.

Main attraction of the Museum is golden printed religious sculptures, bronze and metal sculptures, stone sculptures and other culturally valuable dress and ornament and archeologically important wooden crafts of sixth century and Lichhivi King Mandev’s period sculptures and coin.

Damaged by the 2015 earthquake, NIBL provided all necessary financial support to collect and document religiously, culturally and archeologically artifacts and placed them in Museum. NIBL has played a key role to develop this museum. NIBL provided over Rs. 51 million (5, 1400, 000) to reconstruct the museum building and organized all important artifacts there. Similarly, NIBL also provided around Rs. 40 million for the protection of Pashupati areas.

Under its CSR program, NIBL has been actively involving in the restore, reconstruct and protection of Nepal’s heritage sites and historically important sites and such related activities. For this, NIBL chairman Pande has always been generous.