NMB Bank Announces Women Led And Women Only Branches In All Provinces

Aug. 23, 2022, 8:21 a.m.

With the vision of empowering women, NMB Bank has announced woman led and women only branches in all Provinces of Nepal. The announcement was made in an interactive program where women from different areas who are actively working towards women empowerment shared their experiences.

Sustainability has always been one of the key focus areas for NMB Bank. Gender equality and women empowerment is one of the goals in achieving a sustainable future. With 51.04% of women accounting for the total population of the nation, the Bank believes empowering women to succeed as entrepreneurs and leaders would craft the makings of a truly sustainable Nepal.

NMB Bank’s all women led branches Province 1 Tankisinuwari, Madesh Pradesh Mahottari, Bagmati Pradesh Balkhu, Gandaki Pradesh Chauthe, Lumbini Pradesh Bhalwari and Sudurpaschim Pradesh Dhangadhi

‘The Banker Magazine’ of The Financial Times, London, has awarded NMB Bank with the prestigious Bank of the Year Asia 2021. The bank has also been awarded with Bank of the Year in 2017, 2018, 2020 & 2021. NMB Bank is currently providing its services through 201 branches, 138 ATMs and 11 extension counters.

