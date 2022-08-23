Prachi Agarwal Elected CNIYEF President

The newly elected president Agarwal is a successful entrepreneur associated with Kunal Furnishing and various businesses

Aug. 23, 2022, 8 a.m.

Prachi Agarwal has been selected as the President of the Confederation of Nepalese Industries Youth Entrepreneurs Forum (CNIYEF). This is a new board of CNIYEF for 2022-2023.

The newly elected president Agarwal is a successful entrepreneur associated with Kunal Furnishing and various businesses. She holds a master's in Finance and Marketing from the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow and a Masters's in Interior Designing from the United Arab Emirates.

Amun Thapa was the president of the year 2021-2022 for the CNIYEF. Thapa, who is also the founder and chief executive officer of Sastodeal, has now joined the governing council of CNIYEF. Former presidents Rohit Gupta and Chang Agarwal are also a part of the governing council along with Thapa.

CNI Youth.jpeg

The newly elected board of CNIYEF constituent Anurag Goyal (Learning Chair), Ashish Agarwal (Assistant Learning Chair), Manish Shrestha (Membership and Engagement Chair), Chirag Saravagi (Communication Chair), Ankush Aggarwal (Finance Chair) and Sugam Ghimire (Startup Chair). The newly elected president of CNIYEF Prachi Agarwal said that the platform will focus on inculcating the spirit of entrepreneurship among the youth by starting an incubation center for startups this year.

"We will start developing and building Nepal's economy by advocating favorable policies for all," she said. The first president of the CNIYEF when it is established in 2017 was Vishnu Kumar Agarwal. Agarwal is currently serving as President of the Confederation of Nepalese Industries (CNI). The CNIYEF recently conducted a successful program of CNIYEF Nepal Startup Fest. In that fest, 7 startups signed an initial investment agreement of 245 million rupees

