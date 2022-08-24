Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur In Gadnaki, Karnali and Sudurpaschim

Aug. 24, 2022, 7:08 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province, Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province, Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at a few places of Province 1 and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces.

