LPG Will Be Replaced By Electric Cooking: Minister Bhusal

Aug. 29, 2022, 9:50 a.m.

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Pampha Bhusal has said the government is working to improve the transmission and distribution systems to make electric cooking possible throughout the country.

She said that her efforts to replace LPG with electric stoves is working and there will be drastic changes in the coming few years. “NEA has been working to promote electric cooking, e-charging stations for electric vehicles,” said minister Bhusal.

She said that her 13 months in the ministry of energy were mostly dedicated to promoting electricity and green energy to replace imported Petroleum products. “I have laid the foundation for the electric cooking and now it will move ahead,” said Minister Bhusal.

Minister Bhusal said that the government was working to establish the narrative that industrialization, transportation service, development of agriculture through irrigation and the use of electric appliances is for the nation's prosperity.

At a news conference organized at the Ministry on Sunday, Minister Bhusal said programs have been proposed with the notion that power supply is for our bright future not merely for illumination.

Minister Bhusal was of the view that priority has been laid for the development of substations, transmission and distribution line and their advancement to avail the citizens with quality power supply.

According to RSS, Minister Bhusal stated that her 13-month-long tenure as the energy minister was fruitful and effective adding that the key achievement of the time was dealing with Nepal's energy export.

Currently, Nepal is exporting 364 megawatts of energy every day. "I am the sixth one to lead the energy ministry on behalf of the CPN (Maoist Centre). Power outage came to an end during the time when the Maoist leader was the energy minister and energy export has also started during my tenure," Minister Bhusal elaborated on her achievement. "Further ways have been paved for sustainable development in the energy sector. This shall help narrow down (country's) trade deficit and work for other aspects of economic development," according to Bhusal.

