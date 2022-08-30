Korean Film Festival 2022 Starts From September 2

Aug. 30, 2022, 3:37 p.m.

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea is organizing the 16th Korean Film Festival from September 2 to 3, 2022 at the QFX Cinemas, Labim Mall located at Pulchowk, Lalitpur.

The Embassy had held the Korean Film Festival every year from 2005 to 2019. However, due to covid-19, the festival was not held in 2020 and 2021. This year, the Embassy welcomes everyone to participate in 2022 Korean Film Festival.

2022 Korean Film Festival_Poster.PNG

With the increasing interest of Nepali people in Korea, we believe that this film festival will provide Nepali people with an opportunity to understand better and learn more about the Korean culture and society through movies.

The four movies, A Taxi Driver, Secretly Greatly, Luck Key, and Secret Zoo, will be shown during the Festival. Free tickets can be collected from QFX Labim box office from 2 hours prior to the movie screening. Tickets will be provided on first come first served basis.

