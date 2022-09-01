GIBL Launches LC And Bank Guarantee Online

Global IME Bank Limited (GIBL) has launched the service of issuing letters of credit (LC) and bank guarantees online.

With the launch of this service, customers will be able to fill out the application form online, monitor the progress of the application, etc. All the procedural work can be done easily from their own office or home using a single portal.

"While developing and following the latest technology, the bank has prioritized the integration of technology in all processes, while making the business operation system more customer friendly," the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

It will free the customers from the hassle of going to the bank if they have to make an LC or bank guarantee. "In addition, it is believed that this process will save time, and resources of both the customers and the bank," read the statement.

If there is any problem related to using the facility, the customers can contact the central trade operation department, trade promotion department, digital banking department, or related branch of the bank to get more information, said GIBL.

The bank has 289 branches across the country and provides services to more than 3 million customers from more than 890 service centers including 272 ATMs, 275 branchless banking services, 52 extension and revenue collection counters, and 3 foreign representative offices.