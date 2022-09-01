GIBL Launches LC And Bank Guarantee Online

GIBL Launches LC And Bank Guarantee Online

Sept. 1, 2022, 7:11 a.m.

Global IME Bank Limited (GIBL) has launched the service of issuing letters of credit (LC) and bank guarantees online.

With the launch of this service, customers will be able to fill out the application form online, monitor the progress of the application, etc. All the procedural work can be done easily from their own office or home using a single portal.

"While developing and following the latest technology, the bank has prioritized the integration of technology in all processes, while making the business operation system more customer friendly," the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

It will free the customers from the hassle of going to the bank if they have to make an LC or bank guarantee. "In addition, it is believed that this process will save time, and resources of both the customers and the bank," read the statement.

If there is any problem related to using the facility, the customers can contact the central trade operation department, trade promotion department, digital banking department, or related branch of the bank to get more information, said GIBL.

The bank has 289 branches across the country and provides services to more than 3 million customers from more than 890 service centers including 272 ATMs, 275 branchless banking services, 52 extension and revenue collection counters, and 3 foreign representative offices.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Rishi Panchami 2022 Today
Sep 01, 2022
Babita Basnet’s Book Samay Sakshi Unveiled
Sep 01, 2022
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Will Likely In Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki
Sep 01, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 147 New Cases
Aug 31, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 224 New Cases And 175 Recoveries And One Deaths
Aug 31, 2022

More on Economy

HealthRight International Rings The Opening Bell® By Agencies 1 day, 17 hours ago
Nepal And World Bank Sign $100 Million Financing Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 19 hours ago
LPG Will Be Replaced By Electric Cooking: Minister Bhusal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Nepal Is Implementing Green Energy Policy: Minister Bhusal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Bangladesh Agree To Import 50 MW Electricity From Nepal By Agencies 6 days, 2 hours ago
Bangladesh Has Shown Interest to Invest in Sunkoshi III Sorage Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Rishi Panchami 2022 Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 01, 2022
Babita Basnet’s Book Samay Sakshi Unveiled By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 01, 2022
Citizenship Bill passed by NA Legislation Committee By Agencies Sep 01, 2022
India Records 7,231 New COVID-19 Cases And 45 Deaths By Agencies Sep 01, 2022
IAEA Team To Inspecting Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant By Agencies Sep 01, 2022
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Will Likely In Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 01, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75