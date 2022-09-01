Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Will Likely In Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki

Sept. 1, 2022, 6:53 a.m.

There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province tonight.

