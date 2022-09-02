NOC Hikes Price, Diesel, Kerosene Is Dearer by Rs.6 Liter

NOC Hikes Price, Diesel, Kerosene Is Dearer by Rs.6 Liter

Sept. 2, 2022, 7:40 a.m.

Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) has hiked price of diesel and kerosene by Rs. 6 a liter.

With the new pricing, diesel and kerosene will now cost 178 per liter.

Price of petrol, cooking gas and aviation fuel has, however, been kept as it is, according to a statement issued by the NOC this eveninig.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rain In Sudurpashchim Province
Sep 02, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 105 New Cases
Sep 01, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 180 New Cases And 215 Recoveries And One Deaths
Sep 01, 2022
Rishi Panchami 2022 Today
Sep 01, 2022
Babita Basnet’s Book Samay Sakshi Unveiled
Sep 01, 2022

More on Economy

GIBL Launches LC And Bank Guarantee Online By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
HealthRight International Rings The Opening Bell® By Agencies 2 days, 15 hours ago
Nepal And World Bank Sign $100 Million Financing Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 16 hours ago
LPG Will Be Replaced By Electric Cooking: Minister Bhusal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 22 hours ago
Nepal Is Implementing Green Energy Policy: Minister Bhusal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days ago
Bangladesh Agree To Import 50 MW Electricity From Nepal By Agencies 1 week ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Records Highest Number Of Dengue Cases By Agencies Sep 02, 2022
Macron Vow s To Continue Talks With Russia By Agencies Sep 02, 2022
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rain In Sudurpashchim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 02, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 105 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 01, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 180 New Cases And 215 Recoveries And One Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 01, 2022
Rishi Panchami 2022 Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 01, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75