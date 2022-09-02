NOC Hikes Price, Diesel, Kerosene Is Dearer by Rs.6 Liter

Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) has hiked price of diesel and kerosene by Rs. 6 a liter.
With the new pricing, diesel and kerosene will now cost 178 per liter.
Price of petrol, cooking gas and aviation fuel has, however, been kept as it is, according to a statement issued by the NOC this eveninig.
VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75