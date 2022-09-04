Peace Corps Celebrated The 60th Anniversary In Nepal

Peace Corps Celebrated The 60th Anniversary In Nepal

Sept. 4, 2022, 8:23 a.m.

Peace Corps Celebrated The 60th anniversary of the first group of volunteers arrived in Kathmandu.

According to the U.S. Embassy FaceBook Page, this month, the Peace Corps is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the first group of Volunteers’ arrival in Kathmandu in September 1962. Since then, thousands of Americans and Nepalis have worked together to create lasting change and achieve the Peace Corps mission - to promote world peace and friendship. Congratulations Peace Corps on this historic anniversary!

“Happy Anniversary Peace Corps! 60 yrs ago, Nepali families & communities welcomed the first Peace Corps Volunteers (PCVs) where they formed lasting bonds. Wherever I go I hear stories of PCVs & the good they brought to their communities. Do you have a story to share?,” tweets U.S. Ambassador to Nepal Randy Berry.

Photo: Twitter

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Province 1, Bagmati And Madhesh Province
Sep 04, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 36 New Cases
Sep 03, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 92 New Cases, 339 Recoveries And 2 Deaths
Sep 03, 2022
National Assembly Passes Citizenship Bill Again
Sep 03, 2022
Gaura Parba Festival 2022: Importance And Significant
Sep 03, 2022

More on National

Budhigandaki Hydropower Project Will Be Reality Now: Minister Bhusal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Impeachment Motion Against Me Is A Political Vendetta: Suspended Chief Justice Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Indian Army Chief To Visit Nepal From September 4 By Agencies 3 days, 18 hours ago
Nepal And Australia Agreed To Prioritize The Exchange Of High-Level Visits By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 20 hours ago
Good Offices of UN Secretary-General Sought on Nepal’s Transitional Justice Amendment Bill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 21 hours ago
Korean Film Festival 2022 Starts From September 2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 21 hours ago

The Latest

Cheers Gambe By Hemang Dixit Sep 04, 2022
Nepal To Plant 30,000 Trees To Support Sadguru’s Save Soil Campaign By Agencies Sep 04, 2022
Flood Kills 1265 People In Pakistan By Agencies Sep 04, 2022
NEA Starts Underground Power Distribution Line In Bharatpur By Agencies Sep 04, 2022
India Reports 7,219 New Covid Cases, 25 Deaths By Agencies Sep 04, 2022
Erdogan Offers Putin To Facilitate Ukraine Nuclear Plant Standoff By Agencies Sep 04, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75