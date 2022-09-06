Butwal-Lumbini 132 kV Transmission Line Inaugurated

On the occasion, Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) managing director Kulman Ghising said the transmission line remained a project of high significance for the area.

MD Ghising said that the completion of the project will drastically improve the quality of power supply in the industrial corridor of Lumbini and Bhairwa,

He said that the nation currently earned two billion Indian rupees per month from the power trade, him.

The completion of the 18-kilometer Butwal-Lumbini transmission line has the capacity of transmitting around 200 MW of electricity. On the occasion, the Minister also inaugurated the 132/11/19 kV Mainhaniya substation. (RSS)