COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 128 New Cases And 78 Recoveries And 2 Deaths

Sept. 7, 2022, 4:40 p.m.

With 128 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 998,295

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1956 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 128 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1880 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 102 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 2505 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 2380 patients are placed in home isolation and 125 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 32 are in ICU and 3 in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 78 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 983,781 ases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.6 per cent.

The MoHP on Wednesday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's 2 COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,009

