General Pande Calls On Prime Minister Deuba

General Pande calls on PM Deuba

Sept. 7, 2022, 6:07 a.m.

Visiting Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande has paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.

General Pande reached Prime Minister’s office at Singha Durbar to pay the courtesy call to PM Deuba who is also looking after Defence Ministry.

General Pande is on a five-day visit to Nepal at the invitation of Nepali Army Chief Prabhu Ram Sharma.

Earlier today, General Pande had a mountain flight and also visited the Shivapuri-based Army staff college.

General Pande is scheduled to visit Muktinath Temple on Wednesday while he will also visit the headquarters of the NA’s Mid Command in Pokhara.

Agencies

