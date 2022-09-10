Nepal Decides To Mourn The Death Of Queen Elizabeth For 3 Days

Sept. 10, 2022, 8:57 a.m.

The government of Nepal has decided to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II for 3 days.

The government expressed deep sorrow over the death of Queen Elizabeth II and wished for eternal peace for the departed soul in the cabinet meeting held today.

According to the cabinet, it has been decided to observe three days of mourning from September 10th to 12th, 2022 in honor of the Queen. The national flag will fly at half-mast in government offices and Nepalese embassies and missions abroad.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Foreign Minister Dr. Narayan Khadka visited the British Embassy in Kathmandu to sign the book of condolence on passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Writing a message in the condolence book, President extended heartfelt condolences to His Majesty King Charles III, the Royal Family and the friendly Government and people of the United Kingdom. The President stated that the late Queen was a devoted and compassionate guardian for the United Kingdom and for Nepalshe was a great well-wisher.

President also sent a message of condolence to His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom. In her message, the President stated that this tragedy has stunned not only the United Kingdom but also the people around the world who knew the late Queen as a caring leader and a great human being. The President also stated that the late Queen’s rich legacy of public service will be remembered for years to come.

Recalling the State Visits of Queen Elizabeth to Nepal in 1961 and 1986, Rt. Hon. President mentioned that the late Queen’s contribution to strengthening the bond of Nepal-UK relationship was immense.

Likewise, in his condolence message to ElizabethTruss MP, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has paid tribute to the late Queen as a respected world leader who distinguished herself with duty, honourand service to the nation and the humanity.

Recalling the contributions made by the late Queen to the strengthening of Nepal-UK relations and her close connection with Nepal represented by her two State Visits, Prime Minister stated that in her passing away, Nepal has lost a great admirer and friend.

Separately, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Narayan Khadka has also sent a message of condolence to James Cleverly MP, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, expressing profound sorrow on the demise of Queen Elizabeth II.

