7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Occurred In Papua New Guinea People Are Advised To Move Higher Ground

7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Occurred In Papua New Guinea People Are Advised To Move Higher Ground

Sept. 11, 2022, 7:27 a.m.

The USGS says a magnitude 7.6 earthquake occurred in Papua New Guinea at 23:46 UTC on Saturday.

NOAA says there is a possibility of tsunami on the coasts of Papua New Guinea and Indonesia.

People there are advised to move to higher ground.

Agencies

Ruling Parties To Further Discussed On Seat Sharing
Sep 11, 2022
U.N. Secretary General Visits Flood Devastated Areas Of Pakistan
Sep 11, 2022
Indrajatra Observed In Nepal
Sep 10, 2022
FNCCI Senior VP Dhakal Urges ADB To Increase Investment In Large Infrastructures
Sep 10, 2022
India Logs 6,093 New Covid Cases, 31 Deaths
Sep 10, 2022

More on News

COP 27 Nepal For Net Zero Carbon By Keshab Poudel 16 minutes ago
French Parliamentary Delegation Calls On Speaker Sapkota By Agencies 1 day, 23 hours ago
International Literacy Day 2022 Today By Agencies 2 days, 20 hours ago
PM Deuba Congratulates Newly Elected British PM Truss By Agencies 3 days, 1 hour ago
Members Of Parliament Asks Government To Control Outbreak Of Dengue By Agencies 3 days, 1 hour ago
Pal Shah Sent To 2.5 Years In Prison By Agencies 4 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Ruling Parties To Further Discussed On Seat Sharing By Agencies Sep 11, 2022
U.N. Secretary General Visits Flood Devastated Areas Of Pakistan By Agencies Sep 11, 2022
King Charles III Swears Oath In Proclamation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 11, 2022
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In Gandaki And Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 11, 2022
Five Died 15 Disappeared In A Flashflood And Landslides In Darchula By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 22 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75