7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Occurred In Papua New Guinea People Are Advised To Move Higher Ground

The USGS says a magnitude 7.6 earthquake occurred in Papua New Guinea at 23:46 UTC on Saturday.
NOAA says there is a possibility of tsunami on the coasts of Papua New Guinea and Indonesia.
People there are advised to move to higher ground.
VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75