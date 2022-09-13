Nepal Hands Over Relief Materials To Pakistan

Nepal Hands Over Relief Materials To Pakistan

Sept. 13, 2022, 6:11 p.m.

The Government of Nepal sent humanitarian relief materials containing food items, medicines, garments and other household items for the flood affected people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on a chartered flight of Nepal Airlines today.

On behalf of the Government of Nepal, Sewa Lamsal, Joint Secretary/Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal handed over the relief materials to Sajid Jokhio, Provincial Minister for Social Welfare of Sindh Provincial Government amid a brief ceremony organized at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi this afternoon.

On behalf of the Government of Pakistan, Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Jokhio expressed his sincere gratitude to the Government of Nepal for the valuable humanitarian assistance to the people affected by floods in Pakistan.

In the handover ceremony, Jokhio also mentioned that the materials would be helpful in the relief, rescue and rehabilitation efforts of the Government of Pakistan at this trying time.

The Government of Nepal decided to send humanitarian relief assistance to Pakistan as a goodwill gesture of Nepal to the Government and people of Pakistan severely affected by devastating floods.

Leading this initiative as a token of solidarity under the guidance of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Dr. Narayan Khadka, Minister for Foreign Affairs expedited this effort under his able leadership.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to extend its sincere appreciation to all the concerned government agencies of Nepal and Pakistanfor theirjoint initiatives and smooth coordination to make this humanitarian mission to Pakistan a success.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

