Weather Forecast: Lightning Is Likely To Occur At Gandaki And Lumbini Provinces

Sept. 13, 2022, 7:29 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the country

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of and at a few places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the country.

