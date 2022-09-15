Foreign Secretary Paudyal Calls On Indian Foreign Minister Dr. Jaishankar

Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal called on External Affairs Minister of lndia Dr. S. Jaishankar Wednesday afternoon at the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Nepal in India, matters of bilateral relations and cooperation, including the progress achieved in the implementation of the outcome of the high-level visits to each other's country by the Prime Ministers of Nepal and India figured during the call on.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Paudyal visited the Embassy of Nepal, New Delhi and interacted with Ambassador Shankar P. Sharma and Embassy officials.

Ambassador Dr. Sharma hosted dinner in honor of visiting Foreign Secretary and his delegation. Foreign Secretary Paudyal is in New Delhi on an official visit at the invitation of the Foreign Secretary of India Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

Foreign Secretary Paudyal and and his delegation will return to Nepal tomorrow.