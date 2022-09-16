Weather Forecast: Generally To Mostly Cloudy Throughout Nepal

Sept. 16, 2022, 7:21 a.m.

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at some places of rest of the provinces

According to Meterologicla Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at some places of rest of the provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of rest of the Province.

Generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at some places of rest of the provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one of two place of terai regions of rest of the Country tonight.

