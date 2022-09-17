Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall In Madhesh and Lumbini Provinces

Sept. 17, 2022, 7:37 a.m.

There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Madesh Province and Lumbini Province tonight.

According to Meterologicla Forecasting Division, there will be Generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Madesh Province and Lumbini Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

