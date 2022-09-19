Thulo.Com’s Impact mission Start Digital Transformation Of MSMEs In Province 1

Thulo.Com initiated a project “MSMEs Growth Bazar: Digitization of MSMEs by providing market access through Thulo.Com” which provides access to a digital platform, capacity building, brand promotion, and other IT solutions to Micro, Small, and Medium (MSMEs) enterprises based in four provinces - Province 1, Bagmati, Gandaki, and Lumbini.

Recently, Thulo.Com signed an MOU with the Federation of Nepal Cottage and Small Industries (FNCSI) - Province 1 for collaboration to facilitate the digital transformation of the MSMEs based in Province 1.

Thulo.Com has successfully conducted training in Morang, Sunsari, and Jhapa with overwhelming participation from MSMEs on the 11th, 12th, and 14th of September respectively. In total 211 participants benefited from the training and continued their association with Thulo.Com.

On the 11th of September, the training program was formally opened by Mrs. Shiva Upadhyaya Anju, President, FNCSI- Province 1 who acknowledged the need for digitization in this era and encouraged participants to take full advantage of the opportunity that Thulo.Com is providing through its project MSMEs Growth Bazar.

Lila Rijal, Vice President of FNCSI- Province 1 expressed her gratitude to Thulo.Com and the team for providing an opportunity for MSMEs to learn about the importance and benefits of digital transformation of their business along with providing access to an e-commerce platform for having an online shop to promote and sell their products online. She looks forward to carrying this collaboration further in order to provide this opportunity to more MSMEs in Province 1.

Surakchya Adhikari, Co-founder, and COO of Thulo.Com shared that, “Receiving overwhelming participation from MSMEs based in Province 1 has provided us an added energy and motivation to carry forward with our impact mission - Digital transformation of MSMEs in Nepal. We are looking forward to reaching more MSMEs with our holistic digital solutions to enhance their capacity to run a sustainable business with the use of digital platforms and we appreciate the support provided by our various collaborating partners.”

Abhilasha Poudel, Social Impact Manager of Thulo.Com, added, “We thank FNCSI -Province 1 for all their support which helped us to successfully kick off our project “MSMEs Growth Bazar” in Province 1. The interactive participation from MSMEs during the training program showed their inclination toward acquiring digital skills to take their businesses forward. This is a piece of evidence that we are moving on the right track.”

To date, Thulo.Com has collaborated with organizations and associations like the Federation of Nepal Cottage and Small Industries (FNCSI)- Province 1, Lalitpur Metropolitan City (LMC) Office, FNCSI-Lalitpur Metropolitan City, Mahila ka LaagiMahila Campaign, Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), SABAH- Nepal, and Lalitpur Handicraft Association under the initiative - MSMEs Growth Bazar.

The training is part of the partnership with the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) and the UN Capital Development Fund to help 4,000 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Nepal to digitize their operations, including at least 60 percent women-owned businesses. Thulo.Com is working to support 1,000 MSMEs as part of this initiative. The partnership will help MSMEs digitize payments, delivery, and post-sales services in rural areas in Nepal, boosting their sales and helping them recover from the effects of the pandemic.