Kathmandu Valley Confirms 15 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1097 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 15 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 15 infections, Kathmandu district records 14 cases, 1 in Bhaktapur.

With 39 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 999,394