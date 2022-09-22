COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 59 New Case And 137 Recoveries

With 59 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thrusday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 999453.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1190 Real-Time Poly 59persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 2072 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 7 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 1405 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 1362 patients are placed in home isolation and 43 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 6 are in ICU.

Meanwhile, 137 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 985032 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Thursday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,016.