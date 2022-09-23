Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In A Few Places Of Sudur Pashchim Province.

There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Sudur Pashchim Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of the terai regions of the country and at a few places of rest of the country tonight.