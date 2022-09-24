Foreign Secretary Paudyal Meets Sri Lankan Foreign Minister

On the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly UNGA77, Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Pauydal had a cordial meeting with the Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka M U M Ali Sabry.

They discussed matters of mutual interest at bilateral, regional and multilateral levels. Similarly, the foreign secretary had a productive meeting with the Deputy-Foreign Minister of Vietnam Ha Kim Ngoc on the sidelines of the UNGA77.

They discussed matters of bilateral relations and mutual interest.

On the sidelines of the UNGA77, Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal also met separately with USG Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations.

Matters related to Nepal-UN partnership in UN peacekeeping including deployment, training & safety/security of peacekeepers were discussed.