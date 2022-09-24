Global IME Bank Introduces New Schemes In Deposit

Global IME Bank Limited has announced the 'Global IME Dhanbrishti Muddati Yojana' which will double in two years.

Under this fixed deposit scheme, customers can double their fixed deposit within two years, according to a press statement of the Bank.

Under this scheme, the depositor has to choose a fixed amount to open a fixed deposit account. To get double amount in two years, the depositor has to deposit 10 per cent of the chosen amount every quarter.

The minimum balance for participating in this scheme is Rs. 10,000. Considering the convenience of its customers, the bank has been introducing such schemes for the benefit of the customers. Global IME Bank is the first commercial bank in the private sector with a network of branches in all 77 districts of the country.

The bank is providing services to more than 3 million customers from more than 890 service centres, including 290 branches, 273 ATMs, 275 branchless banking services, 51 extension and revenue collection counters and 3 foreign representative offices.

Likewise, the bank has been contributing significantly to the country's economy by bringing in remittances from the United States of America, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, India, Jordan, Hong Kong and other countries.