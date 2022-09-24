Nepal, India Joint Commission Meeting On Water Resources Concluded

Nepal, India Joint Commission Meeting On Water Resources Concluded

Sept. 24, 2022, 8:28 a.m.

Nepal and India have concluded the 9th meeting of the Secretary-level Joint Commission on Water Resources (JCWR) in Kathmandu on Friday. However, no major breakthrough on Pancheswor Project.

According to the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation (MoEWRI), the three-day JCWR meeting discussed the issues related to the long-awaited Pancheshwar Multipurpose Project and other water related bilateral issues.

The first two days of the meeting of the Joint-secretary level Joint Steering Committee (JSC) discussed the various aspects of the Pancheshwar Multipurpose Project. The meeting on the third endorsed the agendas approved by the JSC meetings.

According to Madhu Prasad Bhetuwal, Spokesperson at the MoEWRI, the bilateral talks look for ways forward for the construction of the proposed project, high dam of Sapta Koshi and irrigation in Dodhara-Chandani, among others.

Nepal has long been putting forth its concern before India to receive certain water supply from the Mahakali River. However, the previous round of talks ended inconclusive.

