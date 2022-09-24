Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Bagmati,Lumbin, Gandaki And Sudur Pachim i

Sept. 24, 2022, 7:34 a.m.

There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

