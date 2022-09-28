India Logs 3,230 COVID-19 Cases

India logged 3,230 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,45,75,473, while the active cases declined to 42,358, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death count climbed to 5,28,562 with 32 fatalities which includes 22 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.72 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 1,057 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.