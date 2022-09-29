PATA Celebrates 47th Anniversary

The Nepal chapter of the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) celebrated its 47th anniversary on Monday.

Amidst an event titled PATA ID organised to celebrate the anniversary as well as the World Tourism Day which was on Tuesday, PATA Nepal Chapter launched a video to promote the fourth Himalayan Travel Mart set to be held in Nepal next year.

The chapter has been organising the Mart every year since 2017 except for the past two years when they had to be suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per a press release issued by PATA Nepal, the Travel Mart is designed to be an international travel and tourism trade show for tourism marketing and promotion expected to bring together industry professionals and delegates, travel bloggers, influencers and national and international media.

On the occasion, PATA also awarded Joti Lal Khanna with its Lifetime Achievement Award. Khanna was awarded posthumously to honour his contribution to the Association as well as to the tourism sector of Nepal, PATA Nepal said in the statement.

Deepak Raj Joshi, former chief executive officer of Nepal Tourism Board, received the PATA Personality of the Year 2021 prize and Birendra Bahadur Basnet, managing director of Buddha Air, the Tourism Trailblazer 2022 prize.

Similarly, Global College International, Kathmandu received the Best Student Chapter of the year 2022 prize.

Source: The Rising Nepal