Weather Forecast: Light Rain Thunder Is Likely In Province 1, Bagmati And Madhesh Province

Light rain or thunder and lightning is possible at one or two places of Province 1, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province

According to Meterological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is possible at one or two places of Province 1, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province.

There will be Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in rest of the Provinces. Light rain or thunder and lightning is possible at one or two places of Province 1 and Bagmati Province tonight.