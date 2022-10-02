Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In the Hilly Regions Of Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province , Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the Provinces..

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of of the hilly regions the country tonight.