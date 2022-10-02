Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In the Hilly Regions Of Nepal

Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In the Hilly Regions Of Nepal

Oct. 2, 2022, 7:51 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province , Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the Provinces..

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of of the hilly regions the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Fulpati 2022: Important And Significance
Oct 02, 2022
Navratri 2022 7th Day: Worshipping Mata Kalratri
Oct 02, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 17 New Case And 96 Recoveries
Oct 01, 2022
NEA To Supply Enough Electricity During Dashain Festivals
Oct 01, 2022
Navaratri 2022 Sixth Day: Worshiping Katyayani Devi
Oct 01, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain And lightning is Likely In Bagmati, Gandaki And Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Thunder Is Likely In Province 1, Bagmati And Madhesh Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Proinve 1, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely To Occur At Province 1, Bagmati and Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Is Likely In Province 1, Madhesh, Bagmati And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Gandaki, Lumubini And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

CAAN Bans Flying Kites Around Airport Area By Agencies Oct 02, 2022
127 People Die In Stampede After Soccer Match In Indonesia By Agencies Oct 02, 2022
Fulpati 2022: Important And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 02, 2022
Navratri 2022 7th Day: Worshipping Mata Kalratri By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 02, 2022
Break Kathmandu-Centric Federalism By Dr. Prabin Manandhar Oct 01, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 17 New Case And 96 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 01, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75