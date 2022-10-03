Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Bagmai and Province 1

Oct. 3, 2022, 8:22 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1 and Bagmati Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1 and Bagmati Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places Province 1, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces tonight.

IFC Extends Green GTFP Line To GIBL In Nepal
Oct 03, 2022
NC, CPN-UML, Maoist Center And RPP Among 32 Parties Submit Reised List of PR Candidates
Oct 03, 2022
Maha Ashtahmai Navratri 2022 Day 8: Puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, mantras to worship Maa Mahagauri
Oct 03, 2022
Fulpati 2022: Important And Significance
Oct 02, 2022
Navratri 2022 7th Day: Worshipping Mata Kalratri
Oct 02, 2022

