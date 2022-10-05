Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In Kathmandu, Pokhara and Lumbini

Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In Kathmandu, Pokhara and Lumbini

Oct. 5, 2022, 7:42 a.m.

There are chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of Bagmati Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province , at some places of Province 1 and Bagmati Province and at a few places of Sudur Pashchim Province , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of Bagmati Province.

Generally to Mostly cloudy in Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province and generally cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the Province , chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of Lumbini Province tonight.

