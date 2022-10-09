Former Minister Govinda Raj Joshi Filed Nominations To Contest Elections From Tanahu 1

Former Minister Govinda Raj Joshi Filed Nominations To Contest Elections From Tanahu 1

Oct. 9, 2022, 8:59 p.m.

Former minister and leader of Nepali Congress Govinda Raj Joshi has filed his nomination to contest in the election to the member of the House of Representatives (HoR) from Constituency number 1 of Tanahu district as an independent candidate.

Similarly, Nepali Congress leader Ram Chandra Poudel also filed his nominations from the same constituency. After being declined by the party, Nepali Congress leader Amrish Kumar Singh has filed nominations as an independent candidate from Sarlahi 4.

Prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has filed his nominations from Dadeldhura, CPN-UML leader KP Sharma Oli from Jhapa, Maoist Center leader Prachanda from Gorkha 1 and RPP Chair Rajendra Lingden also filed his nomination from Jhapa 4.

Prachanda.png

Although they were portrayed as a potential candidate for the forthcoming elections, NC rejected tickets to Dr. Minendra Rijal, Dr. Swarnim Wagle and Dr. Govinda Raj Pokharel, very prominent figures of the party.

Similarly, Sunil Thapa filed a nomination from Dhankuta, Communication and information minister Gyanendra Bahadur Karki from Sunsari, and foreign minister Dr. Narayan Khadka from Udayapur 2.

Oli1.jpg

Maoist center leader and Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Pampha Bhusal has filed her nominations from Lalitpur Constituency no 3. RPP Nepal leader Kamal Thapa filed his nomination from Makwanpur 1 with support from CPN-UML.

Joshi 2.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

2128 Candidates File Nominations For The House Of Representatives
Oct 09, 2022
Kojagiri Purnima 2022: Importance And Its Significance
Oct 09, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 20 New Case And 23 Recoveries
Oct 09, 2022
Nominations For FPTP Of Federal, Provincial Assemblies To Take Place On Sunday
Oct 09, 2022
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall in Sudurpaschim Provinces And Karnali
Oct 09, 2022

More on Politics

2128 Candidates File Nominations For The House Of Representatives By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 7 minutes ago
Nominations For FPTP Of Federal, Provincial Assemblies To Take Place On Sunday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 3 minutes ago
Constitutional Commissions: Search For Visible Role By Keshab Poudel 5 days, 13 hours ago
Nepali Congress To Proceed With Nominations Of Candidacies For FPTP System By Agencies 5 days, 14 hours ago
NC, CPN-UML, Maoist Center And RPP Among 32 Parties Submit Reised List of PR Candidates By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 13 hours ago
POLITICS Uncertain Future By A Correspondent 1 week, 4 days ago

The Latest

Kojagiri Purnima 2022: Importance And Its Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 09, 2022
NEPAL-INDIA ELECTRICTY TRADE: Request In Pending By Keshab Poudel Oct 09, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 20 New Case And 23 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 09, 2022
Monsoon To Exit After One Week By Agencies Oct 09, 2022
North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles By Agencies Oct 09, 2022
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall in Sudurpaschim Provinces And Karnali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 09, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75