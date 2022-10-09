Former Minister Govinda Raj Joshi Filed Nominations To Contest Elections From Tanahu 1

Former minister and leader of Nepali Congress Govinda Raj Joshi has filed his nomination to contest in the election to the member of the House of Representatives (HoR) from Constituency number 1 of Tanahu district as an independent candidate.

Similarly, Nepali Congress leader Ram Chandra Poudel also filed his nominations from the same constituency. After being declined by the party, Nepali Congress leader Amrish Kumar Singh has filed nominations as an independent candidate from Sarlahi 4.

Prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has filed his nominations from Dadeldhura, CPN-UML leader KP Sharma Oli from Jhapa, Maoist Center leader Prachanda from Gorkha 1 and RPP Chair Rajendra Lingden also filed his nomination from Jhapa 4.

Although they were portrayed as a potential candidate for the forthcoming elections, NC rejected tickets to Dr. Minendra Rijal, Dr. Swarnim Wagle and Dr. Govinda Raj Pokharel, very prominent figures of the party.

Similarly, Sunil Thapa filed a nomination from Dhankuta, Communication and information minister Gyanendra Bahadur Karki from Sunsari, and foreign minister Dr. Narayan Khadka from Udayapur 2.

Maoist center leader and Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Pampha Bhusal has filed her nominations from Lalitpur Constituency no 3. RPP Nepal leader Kamal Thapa filed his nomination from Makwanpur 1 with support from CPN-UML.