Kojagiri Purnima 2022: Importance And Its Significance

Kojagiri Purnima/ Sharad Purnima, has a special significance and is considered as a very important day. On this day, one must worship Goddess Laxmi at night. It is believed that Goddess Laxmi blesses those with abundant wealth and prosperity who praise her on Kojagiri.

Story and Significance:

According to ancient belief, Goddess Laxmi emerged from Sumudra Manthan on this day. Hence, the festival of Sharad Purnima is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Goddess Laxmi.

Kheer and Masala doodh (spiced milk) are kept in the light of the moon at night. It is believed that nectar showers will occur on the night of Sharad Purnima. It is then presented to Goddess Laxmi.