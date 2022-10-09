Nominations For FPTP Of Federal, Provincial Assemblies To Take Place On Sunday

Nominations for FPTP seats of federal, provincial assemblies to take place on Sunday

Oct. 9, 2022, 8:06 a.m.

The Election Commission (EC) has said that preparations have been completed for the nomination of candidacy for the first-past-the-post (FPTP) seats of the federal and provincial assemblies scheduled for Sunday.

The EC said that the candidates or their representatives through letter of power could register their candidacy at the office of the chief returning officer or returning officer from 10:00 to 17:00 on Sunday.

The EC stated that entire management including needed human resources and security provisions have been arranged.

Organising a news conference on Saturday, Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya has urged the political parties, candidates and concerned sides to use their sovereign rights with confidence by visiting the voters.

Likewise, Thapaliya has asked the entire political parties to file the candidates' nomination by ensuring the proportional representation of all class, sex, communities, region and community as per the provision and spirit of the Constitution of Nepal.

Furthermore, the EC has asked the political parties and all sides concerned to abide by the election code of conduct.

On the request received from political parties to extend the date of candidates' nomination by some days, Thapaliya ruled out such chances arguing that there was no basis to change the election schedule from the existing legal provision. (RSS)

