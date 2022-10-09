Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall in Sudurpaschim Provinces And Karnali

Oct. 9, 2022, 7:52 a.m.

With 88.4 mm rainfall in Dadeldhura, 62.1 mm in Doti and 48.8 mm in Dhangadhi, Sudurpashcim Province Province received widespread rainfall in the last 24 hours.

As the pressure is moving to western parts of Nepal, there are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to mostly cloudy in Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , partly to generally cloudy in rest of the Provinces. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at many places of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at some places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

There will be generally to mostly cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , partly to generally cloudy in rest of the Provinces. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at many places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the Province , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

