Nepal And Italy Sign MoU For Bilateral Consultations Mechanism

Oct. 11, 2022, 8:05 a.m.

Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal and Ambassador of Italy to Nepal Vincenzo De Luca signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the Establishment of a Bilateral Consultation Mechanism between the two Foreign Ministries.

“The Mechanism will be an important platform for dialogue on regular basis between the Ministries in further enhancing bilateral relations and promoting areas of cooperation,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The mechanism aims to further strengthen collaboration between Nepal and Italy.

