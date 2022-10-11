Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rainfall In Different Parts Of Nepal

After intense rainfall, the weather pattern is gradually improving. As the pressure is still in western parts of Nepal due to low pressure line in Hariyana, there are chances of rainfall.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces.

There are partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces tonight.